Editor,
I thoroughly enjoyed the well thought, measured and well written guest perspective “The Hand of Truth” Mike Nagler wrote in the March 18 edition of the Daily Journal.
So many columnists spew nothing but venom from the beginning of their columns to the end. After I read their first paragraph I can anticipate exactly were they are going so I do need to read any further.
I could and probably would enjoy very much having a discussion with Mr. Nagler no matter how different are points of view may or not be. I can anticipate learning a thing or two from him. He is an intelligent and interesting writer and I hope he may continue to do so.
Oscar López-Guerra
San Mateo
