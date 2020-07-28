Editor,
Our senior living center finally had its second round of testing July 13, after a delay of several weeks. Today, July 24, almost two weeks later, we still have not heard the results. This confirms the national dilemma concerning testing.
It is a tragic situation. We cannot rely on a president who brags about distinguishing an elephant from an alligator but cannot understand that testing does not accurately reflect the numbers of coronavirus results and is surprised that the vice president’s assistant cannot have the virus one day and have it the next. A president that refuses therefore to enact an appropriate federal solution.
What about the governor, can he provide appropriate incentives to companies to address the testing dilemma? Yes, shut down some parts of the economy and incentivize other parts of the economy. We can solve this. Our lives are at stake.
Dr. Stephen Arum
Redwood City
(1) comment
So true! A small business I know of in San Francisco had an employee come down with the virus. The owner immediately paid $10k to have his other 10 employees take the test in San Francisco, obtaining the results in 15 minutes. Our elders in assisted living in nursing homes and low-income essential workers, if they get tested at all, wait weeks for results. If you don't think money is at the bottom line, think again.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.