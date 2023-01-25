This appears to be a situation of workplace violence, and not necessarily random. There is a range of mass shootings. There are school shootings, targeted shootings, random shootings, targeted shootings that also take bystanders, and on and on. There have also been murders with cars, or other weapons. But mainly it’s guns.
On Tuesday, Gov. Gavin Newsom came to Half Moon Bay to talk about Monday’s shooting that claimed seven lives. It was on the heels of another shooting over the weekend in Monterey Park that claimed the lives of 11 people. On Monday, seven people were injured and one killed in a shooting in Oakland. The shootings take place in schools, in churches, at concerts, at events, in movie theaters, at shopping centers, on our streets, in our homes, in our workplaces and just about everywhere you can think of. No place is spared.
On Monday, it hit close to home, in San Mateo County, on the coast in Half Moon Bay. This one has a greater impact. We don’t know every detail, but we do know it was workplace violence, and that farmworkers were killed by a co-worker with a semi-automatic handgun. There is no meaning to the deaths. Only loss. Families will be forever changed through that loss.
As with any mass killing, we learn of the details and come to predetermined conclusions. For some, it’s the need to control guns. For others, it’s mental health. Or both. As with anything, it’s complicated. And there is no one-size-fits-all solution. Politicians will politicize, and perhaps there will be progress. Yet, there is more to this. There is more going on within us.
It is easy to jump to our current philosophies and villainize those who do not adhere to the solutions with which we agree. But life is more complicated than passing rules, regulations and restrictions. Just to be clear, the issue with gun violence is, at its heart, guns. But it is deeper than that. And it’s OK to be angry at senseless violence. But the answer for us, as individuals, is not to vilify others as the enemy of our cause, but rather choose a more dignified path of understanding and compassion.
In times like this, we all seek understanding and solutions from our leaders. Commonsense gun control legislation is but one piece to the puzzle. There is more, and that starts with mutual respect and keeping a watchful eye on behavior that could lead to accelerated incidents of violence in any form. As the governor pointed out himself, the situation in Half Moon Bay is complicated. Living conditions and wages appeared to be substandard and we can only guess if that had something to do with the state of mind of the suspect. We, as a society, must do better in how we treat each and every member of our community, regardless of how long they’ve been here, what they do, what their beliefs are and who they are. That goes for every single one of us.
There is a permeating sickness in our society and we need to look at the root of its manifestation. It is the gun, but it’s also determining why a person would pick up that gun with the intention of using it on someone else.
For now, we can start with us simply lending support to the people of Half Moon Bay who are contending with this terrible loss. That’s an easy first step. Every subsequent step should be made with empathy and the understanding that the solutions will not be easy. They never are.
