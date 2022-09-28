Daily Journal endorsements

There are three people running for one District 4 seat on the Half Moon Bay City Council with their own perspectives and who offer voters a substantial choice.

Incumbent Debbie Ruddock is being joined by longtime activist David Eblovi and Bill Balson. Ruddock and Eblovi have more in common than not, though Eblovi seeks to have more oversight of the city’s police force, currently provided through contract by the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office. Balson has a more fiscal conservative bent and sees issues with the city, its buildings and its infrastructure. He wants to see more investment into the city and more budget discipline. He also sees opposition to growth as part of the cause for increased rents and home prices.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading. To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.

We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.

A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription