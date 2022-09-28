There are three people running for one District 4 seat on the Half Moon Bay City Council with their own perspectives and who offer voters a substantial choice.
Incumbent Debbie Ruddock is being joined by longtime activist David Eblovi and Bill Balson. Ruddock and Eblovi have more in common than not, though Eblovi seeks to have more oversight of the city’s police force, currently provided through contract by the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office. Balson has a more fiscal conservative bent and sees issues with the city, its buildings and its infrastructure. He wants to see more investment into the city and more budget discipline. He also sees opposition to growth as part of the cause for increased rents and home prices.
Balson makes excellent points; however, the city has been grappling with these issues for years and has actually reached a point of some stability. The current dynamic of the council is relatively balanced and represents the entire community well while also keeping an eye on its fiscal stability. As far as affordable housing, the city is looking at infill developments in the downtown core, which will also serve to revitalize the retail center. Both Eblovi and Ruddock see this and support this. Eblovi sees the council race as a way to extend his community activism, and that pull makes sense. He knows the city’s issues well. Yet, so does Ruddock and she has been immersed in the city government for years now, doing the work for the community. The two diverge when it comes to policing, so, if reform is in your interest, Eblovi is your candidate. If you think the contract with the Sheriff’s Office worked and that progress is coming internally, then Ruddock is your choice. Ruddock also is your choice if you seek a candidate with the edge of experience in doing the job, and making progress while doing so.
