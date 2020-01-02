Well, ya-woo. A new year, unbesmirched and untrammeled. We’ll see how long that lasts.
How’s that of New Year’s optimism?
We all want to start a year with the hope that it will be a good year as we might choose to define it. But there is a backdrop of apprehension, a hangover, if you will, from 2019.
Well, I don’t want to start a new year in such a negative frame of mind, so let’s do something to set a different tone.
I’m going to describe a few reasons why I love living here, why it remains a place that captures my heart and spurs my enthusiasm.
And I’m inviting you to do the same. My email address is down below. Send me those things you love about living here. Be unequivocal. Be positive. No grumpiness. I’ll put them in my next column. It doesn’t have to be long. A word or two. A sentence or two. As much or as little as you want.
NO PLACE LIKE IT: I love that I can drive 20 minutes and be in a kayak on the Bay, be walking in the surf on the Coastside or hiking the flower fields of Edgewood Park or the redwoods of our western parks and preserves. My god, what a gift. I am lucky to be here, in this place, at this time with these treasures just over the hill or down the road. I won’t dispute that I am grandfathered in. But I can still appreciate it and honor it.
And while we’re at it, let’s pause to honor those who have worked and continue to work to preserve all these marvelous natural assets.
GOOD SERVICE: There was a fascinating article recently in the New York Times delineating yet another trans-generational gap. If you say “thank you” to a young person serving you in a restaurant or a coffee shop, they’re more likely to say “no problem” rather than “you’re welcome.” A strict linguist could argue that “no problem” implies the server might not do it if it were a problem. This is a situation in search of another “OK boomer” comment. But it doesn’t mean “no problem.” But that’s not what it means. It means “you’re welcome.”
So what? First of all, I love learning how the social construct is changing and how much it is staying the same if you look closely enough. There’s no reason to let these things get in the way of good intentions. And the fact is, the service I get at local restaurants and coffee shops is consistently excellent, and it’s worth remembering to be grateful. Gratitude really should be no problem.
I want to single out, for reasons not worth detailing here, that one of the places I received excellent, heartfelt service was at Skylawn Memorial Park, up there where 92 and Skyline intersect.
THREE ORGANIZATIONS: I am grateful to be on the board of directors of three remarkable, community-oriented nonprofit organizations. Serving on nonprofit boards and can be challenging, but every day I am proud of these organizations and the work they do. They are part of what knits our community together and my board colleagues are selfless and giving souls. If you’re looking for charitable organizations to whom you can donate with confidence, you can do no better. Sequoia Awards is a Redwood City-based scholarship that awards college funds to high school seniors for the work they do in our community. These young people are astounding and any single one of their stories will make you very hopeful about the future. Bay Area Cancer Connections, headquartered in Palo Alto, provides service, support and empowerment to women fighting breast and ovarian cancer. Peninsula TV is the local news and programming TV station for San Mateo County, and where I co-host The Game with my longtime buddy Kevin Mullin.
AND YES, THESE PEOPLE: Speaking of Kevin, we have an outstanding array of elected officials representing us at the state and federal level. It has been my good fortune to get to know them all and to be friends with most and friendly with all. They are all you would want in someone serving you in the halls of power — sincere, imaginative, ethical, genuine and committed to service. And I would say the same about the local officials on city councils and school boards.
Yes, I give them all a hard time and I’ll continue to do so. As my old boss, Dave Burgin, used to say: “Here’s the deal. There is no deal.” So, bring it on 2020. I’m ready and armed with all the good things we have in our quiver.
Mark Simon is a veteran journalist, whose career included 15 years as an executive at SamTrans and Caltrain. He can be reached at marksimon@smdailyjournal.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.