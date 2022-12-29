Yes, my friends, ’tis the season
For a year-end column of rhyme, not reason.
A tradition created, in the main
And authored each year by a chap named Caen.
So, as we say goodbye to ’22,
I thought I might just give it a try, too,
With apologies to Herb and all his fans
For this pale imitation in my fumbling hands.
In Congress we swapped Jackie Speier for Kevin Mullin.
For the success of each, we all are pulling.
Also Diane Papan and Rep. Anna Eshoo,
New Supes Ray Mueller and Noelia Corzo, too.
For the latter two, we had to make room
And say farewell to Don Horsley, Carole Groom.
Let’s each sing one last seasonal solo
For Steve Wagstaffe and Ron Galatolo.
To Lisa Diaz Nash and Amourence Lee,
We hope for peace in ’23.
Welcome, Richard Hedges,
Robert Newsom Jr. and Adam Loraine —
We hope your tenure is less of a strain.
Good thoughts to electeds, old, new, man and woman —
Josh Becker, David Canepa, Gina Papan, Maurice Goodman;
Mayor Julia Mates, Sara McDowell and James Coleman.
To our brand-new sheriff, Christina Corpus,
Best wishes for times that are quiet, not raucous.
We know things are changing, or so the man says.
So expect to see more of Stacy Jimenez,
Nicole Fernandez and Alex Melendrez.
Not to mention newcomer Elmer Martinez (Saballos),
Who is joining the venerable Diane Howard,
And newbies Chris Sturken and Kaia Eakin
On the dais where they share the council’s power.
On a regular basis, this corner can be kinda dense
As is noted, consistently by my loyal correspondents:
Lori Pastorelli and John Patrick Kelly;
Mary McMillan and Dirk van Ulden;
Darcy Hooper Anderson and Willallen (one word)
Terence Y, Tafhdyd, John Baker and Mark Olbert;
Ray Fowler, Craig Wiesener and Jessica Epstein —
they all write in with the nicest intent;
And Kris Johnson weighs in as RWC Resident.
Dan Stegnik, Tarzan Tom, Sue Mallet and Sager (Sherri),
All of them welcome with views that vary.
And speaking of views, let’s spread good cheer
For all my pagemates who hang out here:
Matt Grocott, the aforementioned Wiesner,
Greg Wilson and John Horgan, the ever-alert,
And the queen of us all, the unstoppable Sue Lempert.
And while we are pausing at the Daily Journal,
Let’s all raise a toast for a good local paper,
And to Editor Jon Mays who clears every hurdle
And proves every day he’s a fine news shaper.
There are plenty of elves who deserve a mention:
Bill Silverfarb, David Burruto and Marci Dragun;
Chris Hunter, Linda Teutschel and Mike Aydelott;
Not to overlook Brian Perkins.
When they speak, folks pay attention.
It’s a time for family and friends, and
That includes David, Jeanette and the
Simon girls — Dylan, Sloane, Reese, Blake
And the package of happy — Emerson Poppy.
The A-man is making it work in Arizona,
While Vinny holds the fort in Belmont.
And then there is the Geezers —
Clem, Dick, Joe and Rob. You may think you
Can find better pals — but you won’t.
Back to our political realm,
Where it is always the busy season
For those good-hearted types
Whose work can’t be beaten:
Nancy Reyering and Jim Cunneen,
Donna Colson and Ann O’Brien,
Maryann Moise and Andy Klein,
Charles Stone and Emily Beach.
And there are more who all play a role
All-year round, despite the toll:
Zoe Kersteen-Tucker and Irving Torres,
Julie Rupp Lind, the moderate progressive,
Ed McGovern, never fears being aggressive,
And the giant, Joe Cotchett, always expressive.
Then there is Don Cecil — need help? He will.
And no holiday is complete without good wishes
To Will and Debi Durst — the best, and the first.
Jim Hartnett, Rosanne Foust and Amy Buckmaster,
Making contributions that last and matter.
And finally a few personal notes
To extend to some folks
Who are year-round gifts,
Tom Reudy, the coach; Debra Hall, madam president;
Alpio Barbara, the tireless one; and Rina Bello, the boss.
They always give me a lift.
Finally, as we look to 2023
Word must be mentioned to you, dear reader.
I hope you know that it’s not about little me,
And that all of you make my life so much sweeter.
Mark Simon is a veteran journalist, whose career included 15 years as an executive at SamTrans and Caltrain. He can be reached at marksimon@smdailyjournal.com.
