Greg Wilson

Greg Wilson

Before it was passed, California’s Senate Bill 9, which allows for lot splits and the addition of second homes to properties zoned single-family residential, was the subject of much conversation and consternation — particularly among owners of single-family homes. But now that it is law, Redwood City is counting on that bill to help it achieve its upcoming Regional Housing Needs Allocation goals. That one bill alone, the city estimates, could wind up being responsible for 275 new housing units being created by the year 2031. But if a recently submitted development proposal is any indication, it just might turn out that an earlier, lesser-known bill — California Senate Bill 35, which was signed into law in 2017 by Gov. Jerry Brown — will be the one making a real impact.

Just this week, the “Rise City” project proposal appeared on Redwood City’s Development Projects website. The proposal is for a 94-unit, fully affordable apartment building, with all of the building’s apartments reserved for those earning at the “Low” affordability level (that is, for those households earning at or below 80% of the median San Mateo County income). What makes this project particularly interesting are its proposed location, and the fact that it is relying on SB 35 to streamline the approval process.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading. To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.

We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.

A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription