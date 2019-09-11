Thomas (Tom) Clifton Miller, Age 57, died peacefully on July 19, 2019, after a long battle with Huntington’s Disease (HD). He is preceded in death by his father Robert and his mother Betty.
Tom is survived by his life partner of 34 years, Dawn Green, his brother Michael Miller (Justine) of Santa Fe, NM, sister Susan Shears (Dave) of Fremont, CA and brother Kendall Miller (Heather) of San Mateo, CA.
Tom was a loving son, brother, uncle and friend to many. Tom enjoyed watching his nieces and nephews; Nikki, Lauren, Michael, John, Emily and Trenton, grow up and loved attending their sporting events.
Born on October 30, 1961 in Redwood City, CA, Tom grew up in San Mateo, and graduated from Aragon High School in 1979.
Tom developed a strong desire for sports at an early age, but baseball was his passion. He was an amazing player and earned many accolades while playing at Aragon High school, College of San Mateo, and Skyline College. He was also an avid S.F. Giants and Golden State Warriors fan.
Tom worked as a mechanic at Sears Auto at Hillsdale Mall for over 10 years. After Sears Auto closed, he joined the Teamsters Local Union 70, where he worked as a dockworker for Roadway Trucking Company for 15 years.
In 2003, Tom was diagnosed with Huntington’s Disease (HD). It was not easy for him, but he never complained. Instead of giving up, he took his illness as an opportunity to advocate and raise awareness and money for HD.
Every October, Tom participated in the HD Team Hope Walk in San Francisco. “Team Tom Terrific” was formed and many of his family and friends joined year after year to support the cause. It was always his favorite day of the year. He showed that a positive attitude is a key to happiness in life, despite any circumstances. It may not have added extra years to his life, but it added life to his years.
Tom was a true inspiration to everyone he met. His smile and boyish charms had a positive impact on everyone around him.
A celebration of Tom’s life will be held on Sunday, September 15th, from 1-5 pm, at the Lion’s Club, 990 Burlingame Ave, Burlingame. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Huntington’s Disease, PO Box, 161238, Sacramento, CA 95816.
