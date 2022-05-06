Steven (Steve) Murphy born August 12, 1962 to Jim and Marie Murphy in Redwood City. He died in Millbrae on March 5th at Mills Hospital. Steve was the youngest of six children. He attended Our Lady of Mount Carmel and graduated from St. Francis High School. He worked for many years as a landscape foreman and later as a general contractor. Steve was a happy man who loved to laugh, ride his Harley, drive his tractor and was always willing to lend a helping hand. The apple of his eye was his son Ryan Murphy. There was nothing more important to him than family and Ryan was at the center of that.
He was predeceased by his parents and his brother Michael. He is survived by his son Ryan, sister Terry Watson (partner Don), brothers Jim (partner Susan), Dennis (wife Cindy), Dan, mother of his son Nancy Baca, Danielle Baca who he loved as his own daughter and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. He left us too soon.
A memorial mass will take place on May 14 at 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Mount Carmel church in Redwood City. A reception to follow in the school hall.
