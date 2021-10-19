Maria del Rosario “Mama Chayo” Anguiano - aged 74 - passed away October 11, 2021. She is survived by her husband of 24 years, Juan Anguiano; daughters Iliana (Tim) Hart and Carla (Art) Serrato; adopted daughters Elvia (Mat) Flickinger, Angela (Eber) Aguilar, and Teri Figueroa; grandchildren Arianna, Rachel, Brianna, Arturo, and Elena; and greatgrandchildren Austin, Penelope, Benjamin, and Madeline.
She retired from San Mateo City School District where she held various positions including school community worker, bilingual teacher’s aide, afterschool latchkey, and adult ESL educator.
A florist by trade, she will be remembered for her artistic and extravagant arrangements. Flower arrangements were just one of the many talents she had. She was an accomplished artist and talented vocalist. She sang for the president of Mexico and won many beauty pageants in her native Mexico. She touched the lives and hearts of countless people as a godmother, mentor, advocate, and friend. A shining example of God’s love, patience, and forgiveness. She will be missed by all she called family. She will be remembered as a great woman of faith.
Visitation will be held on October 20 from 1:30 - 3:30 at The Italian Cemetery Chapel in Colma with a memorial service following at 3:30 - 540 F Street, Colma, CA 94014. Flowers can be delivered the day prior and the morning of.
