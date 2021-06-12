Robert Machado, 94 of Spanish Springs, Nevada died June 5, 2021.
Bob as his family called him was born on Christmas Day in 1926. He grew up on the Family Ranch South of Halfmoon Bay in San Gregorio California. He was the youngest of 6 siblings and was the last standing member of his immediate family.
His many passions in life came from his early years on the ranch. He loved hunting & shot many a buck for himself & others. His favorite saying among his hunting buddies, was if you see Machado coming – get ready to pack one out.
Bob met & married the love of his life Sue Elizabeth Ver Linden and helped raise her two young sons, David & Danny Ver Linden. They made their home in San Carlos California both doing what they loved. She was a School Teacher & he was self-employed working with heavy equipment, clearing trails for the San Mateo County Fire Department. Bob was proud to be a member of the San Mateo County Mounted Patrol where he enjoyed many rides, dances, parties & friends.
Sue & Bob were like two peas in a pod. Complimenting each other in the best of ways. Following their passion for horses, they belonged to: Los Viajeros Trail Club & The San Mateo County Horseman’s Association. They went on many rides along the coast and up into the Sierras near Silver Lake & Yosemite. Bob often recounted how he would take the lead leading riders off the trails – Sue would ask him if he knew where he was going & he always responded just follow me – which she did for over 50 years.
In 2007, they bought a small ranch house on 10 acres in Spanish Springs, Nevada. It was perfect for the two of them. Friends & Family continued to visit. They continued to enjoy many years of camping with family & friends at Lake Almanor & Plasse’s Resort. They adopted a mule “Lovey”, had two wonderful dogs, and best of all Bob got to move dirt.
Unfortunately, Bob lost the love of his life on December 7th, 2019. He said in his whole life this was the worst thing that had ever happen to him. With the help of his neighbors, Pat & Debbie, Dwayne & Kim, Ira & Alexis Hansen (and their 8 children), stepson Danny Ver Linden, niece Susan Talancon & dear friend Diana Hoffman he was able to go on living this past year & a half.
He is survived by his daughter Charlene Ann Avila (Michael), Stepson David Ver Linden, Stepson Danny Ver Linden (Donna), Grandchildren Mike, Bob, Jack, Cheyanne & Tyler. There will be 2 Celebrations of his life, one in Sparks, NV and one at the Mounted Patrol grounds in Woodside, California. His remains will be buried with his beloved Sue. Walton’s Funerals and Cremations - Sparks entrusted with cremation arrangements.
