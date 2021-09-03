Robert George Davis, who died at age 85, had a lifelong love for and commitment to his family, his profession, and his faith.
Bob was born in Burlingame, California, December 8, 1935, to George Burwell Davis Jr. and Mildred Holmgren Davis. He attended Burlingame High School and graduated from Stanford University in 1957 with a degree in Mechanical Engineering. After serving in the Marine Corps, where he attained the rank of captain, Bob accepted a position with The Trane Company (now Trane Technologies) in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. He retired 60 years later, having owned and run Trane Oregon in Portland for 34 years.
Bob was a business owner who was passionate about all facets of his work. Throughout his career his primary commitment was to treat clients and associates with respect and integrity. He was a model “servant leader,” dedicated to helping employees realize their professional dreams.
Bob was devoted to his faith as well. He was an active member of the congregation at Trinity Episcopal Cathedral in Portland, and served as Senior Warden for two years. On a trip to South Africa with a group from Trinity he met Bishop Desmond Tutu, an experience he treasured.
Bob met the love of his life, Betsy Bingham, in high school, where they dated before heading to separate colleges. At Stanford, Bob met and married Carolee Copthorne, with whom he had four children. Betsy married and had three children. Both marriages ended in divorce, and when Bob heard from his sister Betty that his high school sweetheart was single again, he lost no time wooing her back. They were together 48 years. Bob and Betsy’s lifelong love set an enduring example for their seven children.
All of Bob’s children had his unyielding support throughout their lives. He taught them life skills, cheered them on, and guided them through difficult times. He loved his grandchildren as well, and spent every minute he could with them.
Bob was also very close to his sister, Betty Davis Stevens, who predeceased him in 2008.
Bob died peacefully July 23, 2021 with loved ones at his bedside. He is survived by his loving wife Betsy; their seven children, Robert Burwell Davis, D. Taylor Davis, David Bingham Volonte, Gina Volonte, Mattson Copthorne Davis, Donald Henry Volonte, and Margaret Ward Burchill; six grandchildren; one great-grandchild; three nieces; and four nephews.
Please share stories or pictures of Bob’s life by sending email to celebration@robertgdavis.life. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be directed to the American Heart Association.
