Richard Lake (Dick) passed away July 28, 2022 at the age of 87. He was a lifelong resident of San Carlos, California. He started work as a laborer for Pitcher Drilling at the age of 15, and he eventually became co-owner of the business. He was an avid golfer for over 40 years, and he enjoyed working in his garden and caring for his flowers. With his first wife, Barbara Hyne, Dick had three daughters. Years later, he found the love of his life, Mabel Cordes, who loved and claimed Dick’s daughters as her own. Dick is predeceased by his parents, Frank and Bessie Lake, his wife Mabel, and his daughter Diane. He is survived by two of his daughters, Sharon and Wanda, granddaughters Barbara, Amanda and Samantha, grandson Richard, and six great-grandchildren.
Friends may visit from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. on Wednesday, August 3, with a Funeral service on Thursday, August 4, 12 p.m. at Crippen & Flynn Woodside Chapel, 400 Woodside Road in Redwood City. Interment will follow at 2 p.m. at Skylawn Memorial Park in San Mateo.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.