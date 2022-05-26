Raymond Dino Bianchi, late of Millbrae and San Mateo County resident for 72 years, entered into rest in Millbrae on May 23, 2022. Beloved husband of the late June Bianchi. Loving father of Debbie Teach (her husband the late Stan) and Rachelle Martin (her husband the late Mark, Sr.). The last of 4 siblings. Also survived by his cherished grandchildren Mark (his wife Shayla), Taylor (his fiancée Kelsey), great grandchildren TJ and Prince along with his in-laws, family and dear friends.
A native of San Francisco, California, age 94 years.
A member of Italian Catholic Federation Branch 403 at St. Dunstan’s, a vested member of the Peninsula Italian American Social Club in San Mateo, the Hill Gang and active in many other past activities.
Family and friends may visit on Friday, June 10, 2022 at CHAPEL OF THE HIGHLANDS, El Camino Real at 194 Millwood Drive in Millbrae, after 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 Noon. Funeral Mass will follow at Saint Dunstan Catholic Church in Millbrae at 12:30 p.m. and concludes there.
His family appreciates donations in his memory to the Multiple Sclerosis Foundation at msfocus.org.
