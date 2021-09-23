In San Mateo, CA, on July 19, 2021, beloved wife of the late Michael Miller, daughter of the late Richard and Noel McCauley Parina. Alumnae of St. Catherine’s, Sacred Heart Prep, Menlo Park, and Trinity College, Washington, D.C., class of 1960. Teacher and librarian in the San Bruno Park School District for many years. She loved teaching and reading to first graders. Then, a travel agent with Burlingame Travel Bureau. Member and volunteer at Mills Hospital Auxiliary for 12 years. Active member of the St. Vincent de Paul Society.
Predeceased by her brother Tony in 2003, and sister Lynn Harvey in 2005. Survived by her brother Rick of San Francisco, seven nieces and nephews, Richard, John, Greg, Jennifer, Sally, Richard & Noel, and 15 grand nieces and nephews.
Private family services were held at St. Timothy’s, San Mateo. Donations appreciated to the St. Vincent de Paul Society, Peninsula Humane Society & ASPCA.
