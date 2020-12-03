Marion Dillard, loving wife, mother, grandmother and aunt, after seeing 43,416 sunrises, died peacefully on November 18, 2020 in Redwood City, California. She was 94 years old. She was predeceased by her husband Robert Dillard Sr. of 46 years in 1995.
Marion was born to William and Helen Kelley in Oak Park, Illinois, along with her elder sisters Margaret and Dorothy. A 1944 graduate of Oak Park High School, she was voted “Class Cut-Up” in a school of 4,000 students. She would need that sense of humor living in an all-male household raising four sons.
Bob and Marion were married in Washington DC and during their marriage they lived in Florida, the Bahamas, the Philippines, Washington, Oregon and finally ending up in California.
Marion’s life was a blend of change and constancy: Her 4 sons were each born in a different State of the US, but each home she made for them was one of love and constancy. Bob Jr. (Connie) was born in Florida, Dennis (Vicki) was born in Washington, Mark (Donna) was born in Oregon, and David was born in California.
Marion leaves behind her sons, grandchildren Renee (Michael), Kelley (Jacob), Alex and Giana, as well as nephews and nieces along the east coast. She loved keeping contact with life-long friends and relationships throughout all of her years. She also loved the beach, traveling with friends, family dinners for holidays, birthdays, and whenever we could all get together.
Marion will be interred at the Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery in St. Helena with Bob Sr.
She will be missed as the authentic anchor of a loving family.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in Marion’s name to: Mission Hospice 1670 South Amphlett Boulevard, Suite 300, San Mateo, CA 94402; 650.554.1000 www.MissionHospice.org or Mercy Center, Kelly Miller Donor Relations Manager, 2300 Adeline Drive, Burlingame, CA 94010; (650) 340-7408.
