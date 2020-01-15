Beloved husband of Gayle Quadt, loving father to John Quadt (Kim), Wendy Goeking (Karl), Kelly Waggoner (Bill), Leisa Port, Victoria Shannon (Guy), grandfather to 12 and great-grandfather to 11.
Joseph touched many lives with his positive outlook, his spirit and his sense of humor. Joseph was born in San Francisco and for high school, he graduated from Burlingame High School and then attended the College of San Mateo. He then went on and served in the United States Marine Corps with an Honorable discharge. After serving in the Marines, Joseph was a Reserve Deputy Sheriff for San Mateo County and then went and had 43 years of honored service as the Deputy Fire Chief for the Town of Hillsborough. Joseph also served on the board of the American Red Cross for several years.
Family and friends are invited to a Funeral Mass on Tuesday, January 21st, 2020 at 10:00 am at Our Lady of Angels Catholic Church, 1721 Hillside Drive, Burlingame, CA.
We are going to miss you Joe. I was Emily to Joe as I told him where to place to place the utencils one dinner...From then on I was Emily as Emily Post. Joe always had a sense of humor and a goodness about him.well respected and loved by all. Emily and I will miss you Joe Quadt . Thanks for all the fun memories.
