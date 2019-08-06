July 27, 1935 – July 29, 2019
Jonathan Frome Feinberg, 84, passed away suddenly on July 29, 2019 in San Mateo, where he had practiced family medicine for over 40 years.
Jonathan was born on July 27, 1935 in New York City to Ruth Katsh Feinberg and Rabbi Abraham L. Feinberg. After spending his formative years in Toronto, Canada, he graduated from McGill University and, in 1960, earned his medical degree from the University of Toronto.
He completed his residency at Maricopa County Hospital in Phoenix and moved to San Mateo, where he joined Norton Benner in the practice of family medicine. He later earned an MPH from UC Berkeley and helped found the Family Practice Residency at UCSF. Although his main love was caring for families, he was also trained in addiction medicine and gerontology. After retirement, he served as a volunteer physician for Samaritan House Medical Clinic and as an advocate for Compassion & Choices.
Jonathan will be remembered for his love of numbers, his collection of odd trivia, and, above all, his devotion to his family. An accomplished cyclist, he could be seen in his colorful jerseys scaling the hills of San Mateo nearly every day.
Jonathan is survived by Adella Harris Feinberg, his wife of 49 years; daughters Ruthanne Roth (Scott) and Aimee Feinberg (Matthew Segal); granddaughter Lilah Caroline Segal; grandson Isaac Katsh Segal; and sister Sarah Jane Growe.
A celebration of his life will be held at 10:00 am on August 18 at Peninsula Temple Beth El (1700 Alameda de las Pulgas in San Mateo).
Memorial donations may be made to Mission Hospice & Home Care (1670 South Amphlett Blvd., #300, San Mateo, CA 94402) or Samaritan House Medical Clinic (4031 Pacific Blvd., San Mateo, CA 94403).
