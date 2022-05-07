James (Jim) Raeside a lifetime Bay Area resident, age 88, passed away unexpectedly on April 21, 2022. He was preceded in death by his loving parents Earl and Thelma Raeside, sister Jean, his former wife Vena and his wife of almost 50 years, Helen Raeside. He is survived by his four children Janet (Larry), Frank (Kathy), Julie (Phil), Todd (Sandra) and his 10 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.
After serving in the Army, Jim attended Columbia College and enjoyed a long career in radio and television. In his many years at KQED, Jim provided technical expertise in various areas of broadcasting, including press photography and camerawork. He contributed to the production of many documentaries, Sesame Street and PBS news shows. His professional adventures included filming while flying with the Blue Angels, capturing stunning shots while atop the Golden Gate Bridge and hanging out of a helicopter while shooting the California coastline. Work travels sent him on a memorable trip to film in Africa. He was a longtime member of NABET-CWA LOCAL 51. He was nominated for Emmy awards and won national honors in his field.
He had a great love for cars, particularly his BMW, which he enjoyed racing. He served as wagon master of the Belmont Trailer Club and traveled extensively throughout the Western U.S. Jim also loved all animals and was always ready to warmly greet and give a treat to any animal he saw. He will be greatly missed.
Private services will be held.
