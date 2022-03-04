Donna Lee Binns resident of Newark, CA was born on March 19, 1969 to Robert and Garnet Barnes, Donna unexpectedly passed away on December 27, 2021 at the age of 52. She is survived by her husband John, son Johnny, step-daughters Nicole and Melissa, brother Ed and mother Garnet. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, daughter and aunt. Her love for family, animals, babies, and anything soft and fuzzy will always be remembered.
Friends and family are invited to attend her celebration of life on March 12, 2022 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. at the American Legion Club, located at 1159 Bush St. San Carlos, CA 94070.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.