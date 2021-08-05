Dennis Joseph Ward, age 72, was born and raised in Redwood City, CA. Upon graduating from Sierra High School, Dennis played football for the College of San Mateo and the UCSB Gauchos. His sportsmanship continued on the field with the Old Blues rugby team and in the law offices of Ropers, Majeski, Kohn, and Bentley as a trial attorney for the last 42 years. Dennis had an undeniable passion for life. From his unparalleled sense of humor to his profound generosity, and loyalty he truly did everything in his power to show you how much he loved you. And when you couldn’t find him flying his kite at the beach, you’d be guaranteed to hear him. Dennis loved the bagpipes and spent several years playing alongside the San Jose Police Emerald Society and The Sheriff’s Band. For family and friends, there were only a few rules to live by: You always laugh at his jokes. Dennis is your favorite uncle. And if plan A doesn’t work out, we move to plan B. He is survived by his wife Gina, daughters Sara and Carmen (Dakota and grandson Noah), siblings, cousins, and friends. For everyone who shared in the love and life of Dennis Ward, it is hoped that you carry his kindness, integrity, humor, and heart of gold with you.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 5 from 5 - 8 p.m. with a Vigil Service at 7:00 p.m. at Queen of Apostles, 4911 Moorpark Ave, San Jose. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, August 6 at 1:00 p.m. at St. Martin of Tours, 200 O’Connor Drive, San Jose. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in his memory to surfrider.org.
