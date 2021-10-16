Dee Campbell, 85, passed away on October 9, 2021, after an ongoing battle with cancer. She is survived by her two nephews, Andy and Bill—one of the last of her generation in our Bay Area family.
Throughout her life she was a very generous and helpful person, always seeking to bring happiness to those around her. Friends and family described her as a refined and genteel lady—a throwback to an earlier time. A native San Franciscan, she never missed an opportunity to return to The City and her beloved fog!
Her passions included art, poetry, museums, and old books; and she loved to delve into family projects such as genealogy, recording much Bay Area family history. Dee’s specialty, besides sketching, was cooking traditional German meals from her maternal side for her extended family on Christmas, Easter, and birthdays.
Family and friends are invited a pay their respects from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 17, 2021, at Sneider & Sullivan & O’Connell’s Funeral Home, 977 S. El Camino Real in San Mateo. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, October 18, 2021, at St. Matthew Catholic Church on 1 Notre Dame Ave., off El Camino Real in San Mateo, California. Her committal will be at Holy Cross Cemetery in Colma, alongside her parents.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.