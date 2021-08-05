After a long battle with Alzheimer’s and diabetes she left the comfort of her home Sunday evening for the peace and comfort of the Lord above. Born in San Francisco to Frank and Phyllis Acker, raised and lived in San Mateo for 72 years. Carolyn is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 49 years, David, sister-in-law Judith Acker, niece Stacey Charlton, nephew Philip Acker (Daria and family), niece Jennifer Acker Parks (Tim and family). Predeceased by her parents, sister Frances Charlton (Chuck), and brother Philip Acker.
She went to Baywood Elementary School, Aragon High School and received her BA and teaching credential from San Jose State. She returned to San Mateo to teach first grade for 34 years in the San Mateo Foster City school district.
While at college she was introduced to David by a mutual friend, Marilou Liewer. During WWII, Marilou’s parents, Walt and Lucille were introduced by David’s parents, Joe and Winnie so she returned the favor. They have been inseparable for over 50 years.
Carolyn cared about all things living and always had a smile for everyone. She volunteered over 10 years serving meals at Samaritan House, over 10 years helping the poor at Saint Vincent de Paul Society and over 10 years helping service club projects with the Kiwanis Club. As a member of the Peninsula Rose Society she always enjoyed working in the garden.
Her hobbies included reading, culinary arts, going to the 49ers games (42 yrs. season tickets) and traveling with David both near and far, going on 16 cruises including the Mediterranean, Caribbean, Canada/New England, Panama and Alaska.
A Funeral Mass will be at St. Bartholomew’s Church, San Mateo, Friday August 6, 2021 at 11:30 a.m. Private interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Los Altos, CA. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her name to the Peninsula Humane Society, Society of Saint Vincent de Paul, San Mateo, the Samaritan House, San Mateo, or your favorite charity are preferred.
Chapel of the Highlands, Millbrae assisting the family.
