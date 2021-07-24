Anastasia Cole passed away peacefully on June 22, in her beloved home with her four children and faithful dog, Lucy, by her side.
She was born Nancy Elaine Northam to parents George and Anna Marion in Detroit, Michigan. She was raised with sisters, Betty and Merce, and brother, Ron. She shared her father’s love of the arts and early on expressed her artistic talents through many media. In grade school, she won a Detroit art competition and received an award for her outstanding achievements as a puppeteer. Upon graduation from Cass Technical High School, she worked for J.L. Hudson, dressing windows and decorating floats for their annual Thanksgiving Day Parade.
Married in 1958 to Gerald Cole, the couple moved to San Diego where they started a family. In 1963, they moved to the SF Bay Area, and in 1965, they settled in Burlingame. In the 1970s, she established herself as an art teacher at the Burlingame Recreation Department and held classes in her private studio. Burlingame Rec. Dept. Director, Ray Wagner recalls, “What made Anastasia special was her personality. She made everyone feel like a Rembrandt. She was so popular we built the art program around her!”
As an art teacher, she inspired creativity in students young and old. She had an uncanny talent for relating to people of all ages, connecting with them artistically and socially. Her popularity grew, and she gained a following of students that took her classes for decades. She was immersed in the vibrant Bay Area art scene and took pride in exhibiting her students’ work, along with her own, at art shows and galleries up and down the SF Peninsula. Her endeavors were bold, and her accomplishments were numerous. She was one of the founding members of Burlingame’s Art in the Park. She started Skylight Studio on Lorton Avenue. She hosted a weekly painting class on public access cable and KCSM TV. She produced a series of instructional videotapes and wrote a book highlighting the basic fundamentals of painting. Her love of travel and culture led her to organize art excursions to the Southwest, Europe, and South America. For a few summers, she was part of team that guided expeditions along the Tahoe Rim Trail. She documented all of her adventures through watercolor. Her desire to teach and create art never ceased. Even in her 80s, she continued meeting with fellow artists in Foster City to paint and socialize. Her illustrious career reflected her dynamic artistry, her love of community, her spirit and spontaneity, and her zest for life.
Anastasia radiated positive energy and enjoyed a healthy lifestyle. Her vibrant and playful disposition drew people in, and she sparked joy in those around her. She loved being outside in nature and stayed active through swimming, tennis, bike riding, and belly dancing. She cherished her home and hosted fabulous parties. Her deep spirituality and thirst for adventure led her to India and Tibet where she fulfilled her dream of meeting the Dalai Lama. She lived life in the moment and with purpose, and even when her health was in decline, she relished each day.
She is survived by her daughters, Catherine Boyd, Maureen Cole, Melinda Cassidy, her son, Gregory Cole, her brother, Ron Northam, her five grandchildren Zachary, Anastasia, Benjamin, Stephanie and Valerie and her five great grandchildren Gerald, Tommy, Richard, George and Lilliana. Her family will always treasure her eternal optimism and sage advice.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to Umbrella of Hope, a dog rescue service that finds homes for dogs and does not euthanize. Umbrella of Hope Rescue: www.beourpet.org
Checks can be mailed to: Umbrella of Hope c/o Well Pet Vet Clinic 4040 Railroad Avenue Pittsburg, CA 94565.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.