A woman who allegedly struck and killed a man with her car in Millbrae in 2021 has had vehicular manslaughter charges dropped, the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office said.
The woman, Carina Chavez, 29, of Oakland, had the charges dropped Oct. 4 by a judge. The court felt the case’s evidence did not show enough evidence of negligence, and the charges didn’t prove a misdemeanor driving infraction occurred during the incident, which is needed for a vehicular manslaughter charge, prosecutors said.
Chavez was driving on the evening of March 1, 2021, between Murchison Drive and Millbrae Avenue when she struck and killed Jose Chavez, 34, of Oakland, no relation. The pedestrian was not in the crosswalk and was in the slow lane of traffic. Carina Chavez allegedly showed signs of intoxication and smelled of alcohol, and she failed a field sobriety test, prosecutors said. She was charged with felony vehicular manslaughter because of the death of the pedestrian. The DA’s Office is looking into filing DUI charges instead now that the manslaughter charges have been thrown out, prosecutors said.
