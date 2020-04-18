At least two people have died after testing positive for COVID-19 in an assisted living facility in Redwood City, according to published reports.
A statement by San Mateo County Manager Mike Callagy confirmed the agency is assisting Gordon Manor, located at 1616 Gordon St., in responding to COVID-19 infections in the facility, but are not saying how many are infected or have died from the disease.
County health officials April 11 were alerted to what was described in the statement as a “COVID-19 staffing shortage.” The agency then deployed a team of clinicians to the facility to support resident monitoring and care, and as a precautionary measure placed a paramedic ambulance on site on a 24/7 basis, according to the statement.
“San Mateo County Health is currently providing round-the-clock support, including personal protective equipment to staff at Gordon Manor as the facility implements measures to regain staffing sufficient to return to its COVID-19 operations,” according to the statement, which also notes that everyone at Gordon Manor is being tested. “We are also in the process of requesting staff from the state to augment the current support we are providing to the facility.”
The statement also notes teams are being deployed to residential care facilities throughout the county to help expand COVID-19 screening and monitoring efforts.
“With senior care facilities we’re trying to get ahead of the spread. We are greatly concerned about it,” Callagy said during a press conference call Friday. “There are 15 places in the county we are looking at to do assessments of residents and staff. It’s essential to get ahead of this.”
