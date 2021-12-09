Two were arrested in San Mateo early Wednesday morning after threatening residents inside a home on the 700 block of Monte Diablo Avenue in the North Central neighborhood, according to police.
At about 12:44 a.m., officers responded to the location and quickly located two males who matched the description provided by the callers. The officers ordered them to stop, but they did not and one punched an officer in the face. He was arrested after a brief struggle. The other was arrested too. The person throwing the punch was a juvenile, 17, of San Mateo, the other was Adrian Recinos, 18. The juvenile had a black imitation firearm and ammunition magazine. Recinos allegedly had a pipe shaped like a baton, according to police.
