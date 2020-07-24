Police in San Bruno were involved in a vehicle pursuit with a suspect in a suspected vehicle theft Monday.
On Monday at 4:21 p.m. officers with the San Bruno Police Department responded to the 900 block of Fifth Avenue on a report of a vehicle that had just been stolen.
Police said the suspect entered a parked vehicle and drove away with it.
Responding officers located the vehicle and pursued it onto northbound Highway 101, but ended up stopping the pursuit when the vehicle exited onto surface streets in San Francisco.
The vehicle was then involved in a traffic collision with a parked vehicle, according to police.
The suspect, a 22-year-old San Bruno resident, was transported to the hospital following the collision.
Police reported Thursday the suspect will ultimately be arrested on suspicion of vehicle theft and evading an officer.
