Local crime and safety

Police in San Bruno were involved in a vehicle pursuit with a suspect in a suspected vehicle theft Monday.

On Monday at 4:21 p.m. officers with the San Bruno Police Department responded to the 900 block of Fifth Avenue on a report of a vehicle that had just been stolen.

Police said the suspect entered a parked vehicle and drove away with it.

Responding officers located the vehicle and pursued it onto northbound Highway 101, but ended up stopping the pursuit when the vehicle exited onto surface streets in San Francisco.

The vehicle was then involved in a traffic collision with a parked vehicle, according to police.

The suspect, a 22-year-old San Bruno resident, was transported to the hospital following the collision.

Police reported Thursday the suspect will ultimately be arrested on suspicion of vehicle theft and evading an officer.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading. To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.

We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.

A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription