A South San Francisco man was sentenced to 12 years in prison Friday for forcing his way into his ex-girlfriend’s apartment in 2018 and then stabbing a man who had slept over the night before, according to the District Attorney’s Office.
Rodrigo Prieto, 28, pleaded no contest to charges including assault with a deadly weapon in August.
After breaking into his ex-girlfriend’s apartment and starting a fist fight with the man he encountered, Prieto went into the kitchen and returned with a 7-inch knife, prosecutors said.
The victim fled into the bedroom, but Prieto broke the door down and stabbed him in the torso, just missing the heart, prosecutors said. Prieto fled the scene and the victim was taken to the hospital with a punctured lung.
