The San Francisco International Airport announced plans to postpone a project to renovate the remaining section of Terminal 3, where United Airlines operates.
The $1B Terminal 3 West project, originally slated to begin physical construction in June, will be postponed at least six months. This move is a result of reduced passenger and flight activity resulting from the COVID-19 crisis. This project postponement will not affect where airlines operate at SFO, according to airport officials.
The Terminal 3 West project will renovate the existing 400,000 square foot western half of the terminal, including a seismic retrofit, new architectural finishes, and new passenger amenities. The project will also create 190,000 square feet of additional space, allowing for expanded food, beverage and retail concessions. Aircraft gates will also be reconfigured to accommodate international flights, linked to the customs facility through a new elevated secure connector. SFO has completed about 75% of design and enabling activities, including relocation of utilities and tenants, according to airport officials.
