San Mateo County officials celebrated the unveiling of waterfront upgrades to the eastern end of the Coyote Point Recreation Area, a multiyear effort meant to improve the public’s experience while addressing threats of sea level rise.
“A project like this really takes a strong commitment from all partners to collaborate and communicate and when you have that strong partnership this is the end result. I’m really proud of this project,” Parks Department Director Nicholas Calderon said. “Having the opportunity to provide this type of facility and this type of experience is something that we’re very proud of.”
Friday’s celebratory unveiling of the eastern promenade followed a year of construction to raise the beachfront about 12 feet using more than 10,000 tons of imported sand, install sea walls that will also act as water barriers during high tides, add accessible beach entry points, build new restrooms and repave and expand parking lots.
Upgrades to Coyote Point have been in the works for years with work on the western promenade beginning in 2009 and completed in 2014. Friday’s event marks the reconnection of the eastern and western waterfront areas in Coyote Point, which sees about 600,000 visitors a year.
The $7.6 million project was made possible with support from the San Mateo County Parks Foundation, more than $933,000 county funds from Measure K, a voter-approved half-cent sales tax, and $6.4 million of Educational Revenue Augmentation Funds, state money allocated through the county.
“What we see before us today is really a commitment. It’s a commitment from the Board of Supervisors, it’s a commitment from the county manager, to really make sure that our parks are in the best condition, to make sure that our parks are providing the best experience possible,” Calderon said.
During Friday’s event, which featured food and drinks from Devil’s Canyon Brewing Company and Little Green Cyclo, board Vice President Dave Pine and Supervisor Carole Groom lauded the improvements.
While Groom highlighted the recreational benefits the upgrades will bring, Pine pointed to the vital environmental resiliency elements that will harden the area against up to nearly 2 feet of sea level rise by 2050.
“To accomplish this was no small feat,” Pine said. “Hats off to the Parks Department and Public Works on not only making a project that is a tremendous asset today but one that will be able to accommodate sea level rise for many decades ahead.”
There is an entry fee of $6 per vehicle.
