Of the vanities? Someone reported a bonfire in a front yard on Hillman Avenue in Belmont, it was reported 9:18 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7.
SAN BRUNO
Shooting. Someone shot at a San Bruno resident on Sneath Lane, it was reported 2:41 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 7.
Hit-and-run. Someone reported coming back to their car on Linden Avenue to find its hood and front grill damaged, it was reported 2:37 p.m. Friday, Aug. 6.
Fraud. Someone received a $2,450 check, deposited it and determined it was fraudulent on Piccadilly Plaza, it was reported 11:57 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 5.
Court order violation. Someone violated a restraining order by following and harassing a San Bruno resident on National Avenue, it was reported 11:49 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 5.
MILLBRAE
Battery. Two men were involved in an altercation that did not result in injury between the first and 100 block of Rollins Road, it was reported 7:39 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7.
Arrest. A man was arrested for shoplifting at a retail store between the first and 100 block of South El Camino Real, it was reported 1:24 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7.
Cited. Two people were contacted due to a traffic violation on the corner of Murchison and California drives and were found to be in possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia leading to a citation, it was reported 8:23 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.