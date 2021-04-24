Clippers and trimmers and blades, oh my! Someone smashed a vehicle’s window and stole barber equipment worth approximately $600 on the 100 block of Lifemark Road in Millbrae, it occurred between 2:09 p.m. and 4:09 p.m. Wednesday, April 14.
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO
Arrest. Someone was arrested for driving under the influence on the intersection of El Camino Real and Westborough Boulevard, it was reported at 10:50 p.m. Tuesday, April 13.
Stolen vehicle. A vehicle was stolen on Terminal Court, it was reported at 12:50 a.m. Monday, April 12.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for trespassing on Chestnut Avenue, it was reported at 9:59 p.m. Sunday, April 11.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for possession of narcotics on the intersection of Airport Boulevard and Produce Avenue, it was reported at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, April 10.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for causing a disturbance on Airport Boulevard, it was reported at 9:32 p.m. Friday, April 9.
SAN MATEO
Disturbance. Multiple people in a vehicle stopped a San Mateo resident in her vehicle on Bovet Road, smashed her vehicle window, it was reported at 11:56 a.m. Sunday, April 18.
Theft. Three individuals stole multiple bags full of merchandise from a business on Hillsdale Boulevard, it was reported at 5:34 p.m. Saturday, April 17.
Suspicious person. Someone with a ponytail was trying to open vehicle doors on the intersection of First Avenue and Delaware Street, it was reported at 10:36 p.m. Friday, April 16.
