You’ll shoot your eye out: An air rifle and other items were stolen on El Camino Real in San Bruno, it was reported at 8:04 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 9.
BELMONT
Fire. A pole was on fire on Beresford Avenue, it was reported at 4:42 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 9.
Theft. A catalytic converter was stolen from a truck on Marine View Avenue, it was reported at 4:05 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 9.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for public intoxication on El Camino Real, it was reported at 11:41 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 8.
Reckless driver. Someone reported a four-door green Toyota sedan driving the wrong way on Alameda de las Pulgas and running over a construction cone, it was reported at 12:43 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 8.
Theft. A catalytic converter was stolen from a Ford F-350 on Mountain View Avenue, it was reported at 10:22 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 8.
FOSTER CITY
Fraud. Someone reported to have fallen victim to a telephone scam on Edgewater Boulevard, it was reported at 9:58 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 9.
Arrest. A Foster City resident was arrested for public intoxication on Turnstone Court, it was reported at 7:31 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 9.
Grand theft. A catalytic converter was stolen on Shell Boulevard, it was reported at 9:02 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 9.
Disturbance. Someone pushed another person and screamed at them on Schooner Street, it was reported at 5:15 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 8.
