Sleigh ride?: Someone wearing a gray Christmas sweater was holding a large knife they later attached to a bike on El Camino Real in San Mateo, it was reported at 10:07 a.m. Saturday, March 28.
Millbrae
Vandalism. Someone smashed a window of a business on Millbrae Avenue, it was reported at 9:25 p.m. Monday, March 23.
Burglary. Someone attempted to enter a home on Magnolia Avenue through a locked window and an unlocked door, it was reported at 1:18 a.m. Monday, March 23.
Arrest. A San Francisco resident was arrested for public intoxication and shoplifting on South El Camino Real, it was reported at 9:06 a.m. Sunday, March 22.
Petty theft. A petty theft occurred on the 700 block of Hillcrest Boulevard, it was reported at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 21.
San Bruno
Reckless driver. Someone in a white compact Sedan was driving on the wrong side of the road on Sharp Park Road, it was reported at 2:23 p.m. Sunday, March 29.
Petty theft. An unlocked car was ransacked and a makeup bag stolen on Florida Avenue, it was reported at 1:05 p.m. Sunday, March 29.
Identity theft. Someone attempted to open a Target credit card using another person’s information on Elm Avenue, it was reported at 8:32 a.m. Sunday, March 29.
Hazardous. A large fallen tree was blocking parts of Crystal Springs Road, it was reported at 7:21 a.m. Sunday, March 29.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.