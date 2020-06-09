We’re not playing games here: There was a large soccer game being played on a school field on Davis Drive in Belmont, it was reported at 1:01 p.m. Sunday, June 7.
BELMONT
Welfare check. A man was yelling outside a house on Lincoln Avenue and Cipriani Boulevard, it was reported at 11:03 p.m. Sunday, June 7.
Citizen assist. Three people were in the Safeway without masks on El Camino Real, it was reported at 9:57 p.m. Sunday, June 7.
Parking complaint. Someone parked a blue or grayish sedan in front of a fire hydrant on Wessex Way, it was reported at 4:26 p.m. Sunday, June 7.
Theft. Someone stole a catalytic converter from a white 2008 Toyota Prius overnight on Monserat Way, it was reported at 12:50 p.m. Sunday, June 7.
Suspicious circumstances. A black sedan, possibly a Toyota Corolla, was in a parking lot on Masonic Way with an extension cord running from it to inside the post office, it was reported at 12:36 p.m. Sunday, June 7.
Fraud. A 95-year-old woman got an email that “Chase” bank would call her and take her information, it was reported from Hillman Avenue at 10:37 p.m. Sunday, June 7.
Party complaint. People were talking in the street on Thurm Avenue, it was reported at 2:14 a.m. Sunday, June 7.
