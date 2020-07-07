Are you feline OK?: A person noticed their neighbors cats by the front door and knocked on their neighbor’s door and no one answered in San Mateo, it was reported at 4:38 p.m. Saturday, June 29.
SAN MATEO
Theft. Someone stole an express checkout box from a store on South El Camino Real, it was reported at 11:53 a.m. Tuesday, June 30.
Disturbance. Two people were throwing items at each other on Kathryne Avenue and one person threatened the other person with an electric drill, it was reported at 11:10 a.m. Tuesday, June 30.
Burglary. A person stole work equipment from a van on 19th Avenue, it was reported at 7:45 a.m. Tuesday, June 30.
Disturbance. A person called the police on people drinking in a vehicle and called them a “gang of Mexicans,” when the person was asked to justify their claim they said the people were in a gang because there was a “a group of them,” it was reported at 11:50 p.m. Monday, June 29.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.