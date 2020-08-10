Stolen footage • Someone was caught on camera stealing a cell phone from a table on Laurel Street in San Carlos resulting in a loss of approximately $500, it was reported at 4:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 31.

HALF MOON BAY

Arrest. A San Francisco resident was arrested for having a felony warrant after being cited for having an outstanding misdemeanor warrant on Verde Road, it was reported at 8:52 p.m. Sunday, July 2.

Arrest. An El Granada resident was arrested for public intoxication after being found asleep on rocks next to a beach on Cabrillo Highway, it was reported at 7:18 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 1.

Arrest. Two people purchasing alcohol at a convenience store on San Mateo Road were arrested for public intoxication after being found in possession of a handgun while on parole, it was reported at 11:40 p.m. Friday, July 31.

