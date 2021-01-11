Doing business in the digital age: Someone was going to buy a PlayStation5 from someone off Twitter, sent $300 through Venmo and was blocked on Shelter Creek Lane in San Bruno, it was reported at 9:51 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 30.
SAN MATEO
Burglary. Someone reported that their black GMC Sierra was left unlocked and gone through on Leona Street, it was reported at 10:44 p.m. Friday, Dec. 25.
Disturbance. Someone reported that their son was beating their father and hung up on Pierce Street, it was reported at 8:31 a.m. Friday, Dec. 25.
Threats. Someone reported online threats against a CEO and a board member and has contacted the FBI about it on Franklin Parkway, it was reported at 5:52 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 24.
Hit-and-run. A black SUV hit a gray BMW X5 on East Hillsdale Boulevard, it was reported at 2:43 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 24.
Battery. Someone reported that they were hit in the chest while confronting a shoplifter on Chess Drive, it was reported at 2:15 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 24.
Theft. Someone reported that their vehicle was stolen because of a stolen garage door opener on Baze Street, it was reported at 7:44 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 24.
Accident. Someone reported an overturned Toyota with unknown injuries on North Kingston Street, it was reported at 6:47 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 24.
REDWOOD CITY
Vandalism. The rear of a property had a broken window on Shoreline Drive, it was reported at 5:16 p.m. Monday, Dec. 28.
Shoplift. Someone stole drinks and ran away in a silver Volkswagen on El Camino Real, it was reported at 4:11 p.m. Monday, Dec. 28.
DUI. A vehicle was swerving and speeding on Woodside Road, it was reported at 10:56 a.m. Monday, Dec. 28.
Vandalism. A parking meter was vandalized on Marshall Street, it was reported at 8:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 28.
Battery. Someone was assaulted by an unknown object on Broadway, it was reported at 11:50 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 27.
Burglary. Locked storage was broken into on Jefferson Avenue, it was reported at 8:51 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 27.
Disturbance. Someone in a red shirt and blue jeans stole items and was loitering in a parking lot on Broadway, it was reported at 7:19 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 27.
Battery. Someone was punched in the neck, pushed down and had their hair pulled while trying to break up a fight on El Camino Real, it was reported at 6:50 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 27.
Reckless drivers. Someone in a white Tesla blew through several red lights at a high speed of 70 mph on Veterans Boulevard, it was reported at 11:05 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 27.
