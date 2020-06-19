Daily Journal police reports generic logo

So dirty they quit: Someone exposed themselves to a housekeeper on Hillsdale Boulevard in San Mateo, it was reported at 3:07 p.m. Monday, June 8.

SAN BRUNO

Arrest. Someone was arrested for public intoxication after being found lying in a car on Angus Avenue, it was reported at 11:09 p.m. Thursday, June 11.

Arrest. Someone was arrested for a court order violation on San Felipe Avenue, it was reported at 9:51 p.m. Thursday, June 11.

Arrest. Someone was arrested for public intoxication after they refused to exit their father’s silver Toyota Highlander on Jenevein Avenue, it was reported at 10:15 a.m. Wednesday, June 10.

SAN MATEO

Fraud. Someone made an unemployment claim using another person’s information on Third Avenue, it was reported at 9:49 p.m. Wednesday, June 10.

Disturbance. Someone went into a store on Laurie Meadows Drive and began screaming aggressively, it was reported at 8:33 p.m. Wednesday, June 10.

