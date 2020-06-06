In accordance with guidance from county Health Officer Dr. Scott Morrow, Peninsula faith leaders are not ready to again hold gatherings due to the public health threat posed by COVID-19.
Morrow sent a letter to the faith community in late May, discouraging them from immediately seizing on state officials allowing places of worship to again host religious services.
Recognizing the potential for the virus to spread quickly through large groups, often comprised of those most vulnerable to coronavirus, religious officials deferred to the advice of health experts.
“I don’t want to rush back to a building and unconsciously expose my people to the virus,” said the Rev. Dr. Marlyn Bussey of St. James A.M.E. Zion Church in San Mateo.
Adding her congregation is filled with children and seniors especially susceptible to the disease, Bussey said no services are planned for the foreseeable future.
The Rev. Dr. Penny Nixon of the Congressional Church of San Mateo shared a similar perspective.
“Our sanctuary — until I’m convinced it can be a safe place — we’re not coming back,” she said.
Both Nixon and Bussey noted the connection formed at church around hugging and singing, two behaviors especially dangerous in their likeliness to transmit the virus between congregation members.
For his part, Morrow did not mince words in discouraging faith leaders from hosting services until the threat of the virus is diminished.
“I do not think it is a good idea, even with protections in place, to have gatherings of people who do not belong to a single household. I do not recommend you proceed with these gatherings at this time. I particularly recommend that people over the age of 50 and folks who have chronic medical conditions not be allowed to attend,” he said.
Recognizing his authority is limited on the issue following Gov. Gavin Newsom allowing faith gatherings, Morrow crafted a list of recommendations for those who elect to reopen.
Noting the potential liability faced by religious institutions should a virus spread through a group of worshippers, Morrow urged those reopening to consider requiring signed consent forms for those attending. He also suggested collecting contact information, to make potential exposure tracing easier.
“If you do decide to proceed with gatherings, please be aware, smaller is safer and outdoor services are safer than indoor ones,” he said.
But rather than navigate such sticky issues, Nixon said her church will continue to broadcasting services virtually.
“Until the time when it is safe and all can be welcomed back, we will be connecting profoundly with our online services,” she said.
Services have been broadcast regularly on Facebook and other websites since the stay-at-home order was issued three months ago, said Nixon, who has grown to appreciate the immediate feedback offered by her congregation with heart emojis while streaming.
“For my folks, technology has been a real gift,” said Bussey, sharing a similar perspective. She noted not everyone in her congregation has online access, and those members are contacted by phone.
Furthering that point, Bussey said a church is not a building. Instead, it is a collection of those with like minds who can share their faith, regardless if they are under one roof.
“The church is the people. We’ve learned that in a whole new way since we’ve been out of the building,” she said.
More broadly, Nixon said she felt it would be a dereliction of duty for her as a faith leader to expose her community to a health threat.
“As clergy our role is to care for the well-being of our people, so we cannot put people at risk,” she said. “That is my bottom line.”
