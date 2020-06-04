With a full staff of contact tracers, San Mateo County health officials claimed the ongoing effort to reach those who have been potentially exposed to COVID-19 is building and has been largely successful.
“Every positive case … is contacted. And we’ve been able to maintain that as the caseload has grown to try to assure the safe protection of every positive case and everyone they have come in contact with,” said Srija Srinivasan, deputy chief of San Mateo County Health.
There are 2,212 confirmed COVID-19 cases in San Mateo County, up about 20 from the day before. There are 46 patients hospitalized with the virus, and 11 patients are in intensive care beds. There have been 84 deaths affiliated with the disease.
Health experts have said tracing is key in the fight against transmission. If those who have been exposed to the virus are identified, they can be instructed to quarantine. Those traced can also share their contacts, generating a web of spread which can be helpful to health officials anticipating a potential patient surge.
“The goal of the contact tracing is to break the transmission chain so that the spread of the disease can be controlled,” said Srinivasan.
Tracers are full-time employees who are expected to build relationships and trust with those whose contacts they are examining. Many county workers are equipped to do the work, which is conducted primarily over the phone, officials have said.
There are currently 30 tracers assigned to the task, but an additional 85 county workers have been identified to assist. State regulations require San Mateo County identify 115 tracers to meet the standard for further reopening.
With a full team capable of tracing up to 60 contacts per day, plus additional capacity available, San Mateo County is not hiring more workers to assist with the tracing effort.
The work is a central part of the county health department’s core mission, and tracing is used on 87 diseases, said Srinivasan, who added most contacted due to potential exposure are willing to participate in the process.
“We’ve been really grateful that we have a lot of trust from the residents we’ve been in contact with,” she said. “They are often pretty grateful to have received contact from us and want to understand what they can do to protect themselves, protect their loved ones and assure safety all around.”
But with the additional cases reported each day comes additional work for a dedicated team, said Srinivasan.
“What you are seeing in the case growth includes a reflection of the engagement and trust with the people who are positive who our team has been able to be in touch with and be able to guide so that they can prevent any unnecessary spread.”
