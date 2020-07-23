A 19-year-old man has been sentenced to three years in state prison for driving up to 109 mph on Interstate 280 in April and colliding with another vehicle, causing its driver to suffer significant injuries, according to the San Mateo District Attorney’s Office.
On April 9, David Blackwell of San Jose was speeding in a stolen Audi Q7 northbound on Interstate 280 south of State Route 92 when he was spotted by a Highway Patrol officer. Blackwell fled, exited Interstate 280 and proceeded west on State Route 92 when he lost control of the car on a hairpin turn and crashed head-on into a car, according to the District Attorney’s Office.
Blackwell was accompanied by three teenage girls who said they wanted to get out of the car, but Blackwell kept speeding. The driver of the oncoming vehicle suffered a fractured right wrist and thumb, bruised ribs, knee and neck pain as well as a “huge” financial impact, said District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe.
(0) comments
