A new microtransit service in San Mateo County called Ride Plus — that aims to replicate popular ride-hailing services like Uber or Lyft — has had more than 1,000 passengers, SamTrans announced.
SamTrans, which is operating the new service, is seeking to extend it through the end of October. Ride Plus launched on June 18 with a free-to-use promotional period through the end of July. The cost for Ride Plus is fixed and will not vary based on distance traveled or time of day. Vans can seat up to seven passengers plus one wheelchair or 10 passengers depending on which vehicle arrives. Customers may have to share a ride with other passengers.
The service currently serves two zones: East Palo Alto/Belle Haven neighborhood of Menlo Park and the Half Moon Bay Area. Passengers can also use Ride Plus to connect with SamTrans bus routes for travel outside their zone.
Ridership data from East Palo Alto/Belle Haven show the service really picked up in popularity during its first month of operation with 811 total rides. In the zone covering Half Moon Bay, numbers show 371 rides through July 18.
SamTrans expected the higher numbers seen in the urban East Palo Alto area where the district has three Ride Plus vans in service daily. There are two regularly operating in Half Moon Bay.
In November, the service will switch to its regular pricing plan that mirrors the same low price you pay to board regular SamTrans buses. Clipper, cash and passes are all accepted on Ride Plus. Clipper and SamTrans mobile app (available in the Apple App and Google Play stores) users also enjoy free two-hour transfers when paying with Clipper, so connecting to and from fixed route service is easy and affordable.
