A new microtransit service in San Mateo County called Ride Plus — that aims to replicate popular ride-hailing services like Uber or Lyft — has had more than 1,000 passengers, SamTrans announced.

SamTrans, which is operating the new service, is seeking to extend it through the end of October. Ride Plus launched on June 18 with a free-to-use promotional period through the end of July. The cost for Ride Plus is fixed and will not vary based on distance traveled or time of day. Vans can seat up to seven passengers plus one wheelchair or 10 passengers depending on which vehicle arrives. Customers may have to share a ride with other passengers. 

