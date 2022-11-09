Menlo Park Councilmember Ray Mueller is likely to be San Mateo County’s new District 3 supervisor according to early returns on election night but results were too tight to call in the race for District 2 supervisor between Noelia Corzo and Charles Stone.
Stone, a Belmont councilmember, and Corzo, a San Mateo-Foster City School District school board trustee, ran a tight race for the supervisor seat being vacated by Carole Groom. During the June primaries, Stone received about 46% of the vote to Corzo’s 43%.
As of Tuesday night’s general election, Corzo and Stone were again neck and neck, this time with Corzo slightly ahead. She received 50.27% of the vote with 9,050 votes cast in her favor while Stone received 8,951 votes, or 49.73% of the vote.
If results hold, Corzo would replace Groom as the only woman on the board, representing San Mateo, Foster City and most of Belmont. She noted she would also be the first Latina to hold a seat on the governing body.
“We’ve made history in the primary, we’ve made history tonight,” Corzo said. “It’s not final but I’m very optimistic. No matter what, we’re having a celebration tonight with our team.”
Mueller, on the other hand, appeared to be the clear winner in District 3, the county’s largest geographical district stretching down much of the coastline and containing a large swaths of rural forestland. Mueller received 64.18% of the vote with 16,832 ballots cast for him while Parmer-Lohan received 35.82% of the vote with 9,394 ballots cast in her favor.
“Things look very positive,” Mueller said in a text on election night. “I am so grateful to the voters and my supporters, and, if the results hold, I am so proud we proved you can run a positive campaign, even in the face of misleading attacks, and still do well. I can’t wait to get to work for the voters.”
Parmer-Lohan, who was endorsed by current District 3 supervisor and board President Don Horsley, did not concede Tuesday. Instead, she thanked District 3 voters for turning out and said she plans to continue following results as they roll in.
In addition to Horsley’s endorsement, Parmer-Lohan received support from supervisors Carole Groom and David Canepa. Former district 3 supervisors and state assemblymember Rich Gordon also endorsed Parmer-Lohan.
“I’m excited about receiving the initial returns and I look forward to further updates,” Parmer-Lohan said. “It’s still really early.”
All four supervisor candidates spoke avidly about the need to harden the region against climate change, continue the economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and address the region’s housing crisis.
But Stone and Mueller pulled in top endorsements from establishment political figures like U.S. Rep. Anna Eshoo, D-Palo Alto; supervisors Dave Pine and Warren Slocum; and Assembly Speaker pro Tem Kevin Mullin, D-South San Francisco.
Meanwhile, Corzo was backed by a line of former Belmont mayors including Councilmember Warren Lieberman, Doug Kim, David Braunstein, Pam Rianda and George Metropulos. Supervisor David Canepa, San Mateo councilmembers Rick Bonilla and Amourence Lee and a number of organizations also endorsed Corzo.
Whichever candidates remain the victor in their respective races will take office in January and will serve alongside Pine in District 1, Slocum in District 4 and Canepa in District 5. Pine and Slocum will be termed out in 2024.
All results are according to semiofficial results from Tuesday, Nov. 8, which included votes by mail received by Election Day, and all ballots received at voting centers. Later results will include votes received after Election Day. Post-election results will be released before 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 10, Friday, Nov. 11, Monday, Nov. 14, Tuesday, Nov. 15, Wednesday, Nov. 16, Thursday, Nov. 17, Friday, Nov. 18, Monday, Nov. 21 and Wednesday, Nov. 23. Results will be certified Dec. 8.
