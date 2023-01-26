Editor's Note

If you or a loved one are struggling with mental health issues call (800) 686-0101 for toll-free 24/7 assistance or 711 for the hearing impaired. The NAMI San Mateo County Warmline can be reached at (650) 638-0802. Visit the County Health website at smchealth.org/mental-health-services or the NAMI site at namisanmateo.org for more information on mental health services.

The mass shooting in Half Moon Bay that claimed seven lives Monday sent a community reeling and put mental health and the need for more support services in the forefront for local leaders and residents alike.

“The shootings in Half Moon Bay and in Monterey Park, both of which have greatly affected Asian communities across California, have highlighted the need for mental health support services, now more than ever,” Virginia Chang Kiraly, National Alliance on Mental Illness San Mateo County board president and a daughter of Chinese immigrants, said in an email statement Tuesday.

