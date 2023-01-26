The mass shooting in Half Moon Bay that claimed seven lives Monday sent a community reeling and put mental health and the need for more support services in the forefront for local leaders and residents alike.
“The shootings in Half Moon Bay and in Monterey Park, both of which have greatly affected Asian communities across California, have highlighted the need for mental health support services, now more than ever,” Virginia Chang Kiraly, National Alliance on Mental Illness San Mateo County board president and a daughter of Chinese immigrants, said in an email statement Tuesday.
Days after a 72-year-old man gunned down 11 people in a dance hall in Southern California’s Monterey Park, another man, age 67, allegedly killed seven co-workers on a mushroom farm in Half Moon Bay. Officials in Southern California have attributed the initial mass shooting to a potential domestic dispute while the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office have said Monday’s local shooting was an act of workplace violence.
Chang Kiraly argued the recent massacres underscore the need for mental health services, for providing them in a variety of Asian languages and dialects and for communities to overcome the stigma of accessing them.
“Now is the time to shatter the cultural taboo in Asian communities that asking for mental health support is a sign of weakness or has a negative stigma to an individual or a family,” Chang Kiraly said. “We must all work together to invest in mental health resources for Asians across California and the United States.”
Since Monday’s tragedy, county officials have thrown their support behind vulnerable members of the public. Those closely affected by the shooting have been provided with mental health support partly through the Crisis Response Team from the county’s Behavioral Health and Recovery Services.
CRT staff — trained in suicide prevention, crisis response and other mental health interventions — has been meeting with families of the deceased and survivors. In addition, County Executive Officer Mike Callagy said his team will be connecting each family with a social worker to help them access any types of support they may need.
The county, in collaboration with Half Moon Bay, will be providing those closely affected by the incident with temporary housing, meals and other services. And Ayudando Latinos A Soñar, a nonprofit providing social work to farmworkers and immigrants along the coast, is accepting financial donations.
Meanwhile, education officials have also begun reaching out to members of their communities, offering mental health support.
Marla Silversmith, Burlingame School District interim superintendent, called on her district community to check on each other while directing them to district resources. She said the district also plans to allow for its Asian American and Pacific Islander to have community time to gather either virtually or in person in the coming weeks.
“Lunar New Year is normally a time for family gatherings, celebrations, and hope for the future. Instead, our community is reeling with grief and despair from two horrific mass shootings, one occurring very close to home in Half Moon Bay and the other in Monterey Park,” Silversmith wrote. “In the wake of these tragedies, take a moment this week to check in with students, staff, neighbors, friends, family members, and colleagues who might be affected by these events to let them know they have an ally.”
Similar messages were also shared by Jennifer Frentress, San Carlos School District superintendent and Crystal Leach, interim superintendent of Sequoia Union High School District.
County Superintendent Nancy Magee, a Half Moon Bay resident, wrote in an email statement Tuesday that schools immediately implemented Secure Campus protocol, keeping students safe and calm during the incident.
Within the day, Magee said Cabrillo Unified School District officials, who serve the coastal town, had counselors and a plan in place to support students and faculty. Moving forward, she said the county, Office of Education, school communities, behavioral health staff, State Superintendent Tony Thurmond and others in the community “are rallying, intent to provide what is needed.”
“We don’t have answers as to why this happened, and when we learn of a motive, it will offer no explanation or justification that could ever match this unthinkable loss or the challenges of our long, painful road of recovery ahead,” Magee wrote. “While this message is not intended to serve as a consolation for the scourge of gun violence that rained down on San Mateo County yesterday — nothing can do that — it does attempt to mobilize our caring response and encourage us to circle up around our coastside community in this tragic circumstance.”
If you or a loved one are struggling with mental health issues call (800) 686-0101 for toll-free 24/7 assistance or 711 for the hearing impaired. The NAMI San Mateo County Warmline can be reached at (650) 638-0802. Visit the County Health website at smchealth.org/mental-health-services or the NAMI site at namisanmateo.org for more information on mental health services.
