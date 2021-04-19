Looking at necessary capital improvements in Redwood City over the next five years, city staff anticipate a $44 million shortfall when accounting for pressing projects which councilmembers suggested could be buffered by a potential federal infrastructure bill.
“It truly is an unprecedented time potentially with the stimulus package that the president is talking about with infrastructure and transportation but the key is readiness, preparedness and getting the attention of the administration,” said Councilmember Jeff Gee during a Capital Improvement Program study session last week.
Staff presented the council with 56 projects needing funding for Fiscal Year 2021-22, including park upgrades, sewer and storm drain improvements and other city transportation investments.
In total, the proposed improvements are estimated to cost $28.9 million while anticipated necessary projects over the next five years will amount to roughly $207 million. Staff noted that current revenue sources, most restricted funds designated for specific uses, are estimated to cover $162.4 million, about $44.5 million short of what’s needed.
Sidewalks improvements were top of mind for councilmembers who stressed the importance of quality walkways as a safety matter. In the current CIP proposal, staff recommended allocating $266,674 to the effort.
With increased outdoor activity during the pandemic, Vice Mayor Giselle Hale and councilmembers Lissette Espinoza-Garnica and Alicia Aguirre said sidewalks in disrepair or areas missing sidewalks completely have been even more noticeable.
“In the pandemic, you see so many people walking and all you have to do is push a stroller or in my case push my dad in a wheelchair to know how difficult it is to go on some of our sidewalks,” said Aguirre, noting pedestrians frequently are forced into the street as a safer option.
Additional priority projects being funded through the Capital Outlay Fund include $900,000 to replace the synthetic turf at Hawes Field, $725,000 for tenant improvements at various city facilities like fire stations, libraries and community centers, $500,000 for Fire Station 9 emergency power resiliency and $400,000 for library system automation.
But other projects amounting to more than $15.6 million have had to be deferred including $400,000 worth of upgrades to the police department building, a $300,000 Stafford Park Restroom Replacement Program and $7.1 million for stormwater pump station rehabilitation.
Councilmembers suggested funds from a $2 trillion infrastructure bill being considered at the federal level could potentially relieve some of the shortfall. With aspects of the legislation still under debate, staff noted it’s unclear what funds will cover and how much will be available.
“It’s a really exciting time, I would say first in a decade, to think about this amount in federal investment,” said City Manager Melissa Stevenson-Diaz. “Much still remains to be determined at the federal government to assess what will actually pass muster and what might actually float the cities.”
Recognizing the competitive nature of accessing federal funds, Stevenson-Diaz said the city will likely need to contract outside assistance. Gee suggested the city consider working with neighboring jurisdictions when seeking grant opportunities as well.
Councilmember Diana Reddy also recommended the city consider creating a fund for stormwater system maintenance projects which residents can pay into as done in other Peninsula cities, freeing up General Funds for other projects. Anticipated repairs will cost around $500,000.
Espinoza-Garnica also suggested the city look into a corporate business tax to help fund some of the improvements. Staff noted the city’s Finance and Audit Committee often takes up such issues.
No action was taken during the meeting but council feedback will influence staff decisions when crafting the Recommended Fiscal Year 2021-22 CIP which will be presented for council consideration in June.
“We need to be shovel ready and anticipating how best to qualify and compete,” said Howard. “A $44 million shortfall is significant and we really need to be able to continue the infrastructure improvements that we want to do in our community.”
