A Redwood City man accused of having child pornography images on his computer has been sentenced to one year in county jail and two years supervised probation, the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office said.
Moises Vieyragallegos, 25, pleaded no contest Oct. 15 to possession of child pornography in exchange for no state prison, the DA’s Office said. Vieyragallegos was arrested at his home on the 1300 block of Arguello Street June 30 following an investigation.
The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Bureau received a cyber-tip about cyber-porn through the Silicon Valley Internet Crimes Against Child Task Force.
