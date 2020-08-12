A man is in custody for attempting to stab a woman without provocation at a taqueria in unincorporated Redwood City Saturday, according to the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office.
Jose Luis Gomez-Bustamante, a 26-year-old Redwood City resident, has been charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon and is in jail on $50,000 bail.
At 11 a.m. Aug. 8, Gomez-Bustamante entered Taqueria El Tulense on Spring Street and without warning grabbed a knife from the kitchen and charged at a 34-year-old female employee whose mother also works at the taqueria.
The victim screamed while Gomez-Bustamante allegedly swung the knife at her as her mother tried to hold him back, prosecutors said. Gomez-Bustamante fell during the struggle and was not able to physically harm the victim, who fled and called the authorities. Gomez-Bustamante was found hiding in a closet in the restaurant.
District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe said Gomez-Bustamante was experiencing hallucinations during the attack, and noted he had been sent to prison in 2017 for felony gang assault.
The next court date for the case is Aug. 24.
