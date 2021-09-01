A 26-year-old Redwood City man died in a shooting Tuesday night in East Palo Alto, according to police.
Around 9 p.m., Menlo Park Fire District crews came across a man sitting in a vehicle parked along the sidewalk in the 100 block of Jasmine Way and then discovered he had been shot. He was taken to a hospital but succumbed to his injuries there, and his name has not yet been released, police said.
East Palo Alto police have not announced any arrest or suspect information in the case and ask anyone with information about the killing to call Detective Aleyda Romero at (650) 853-7249, leave an anonymous text message or voicemail at (650) 409-6792 or to send an anonymous email at epa@tipnow.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.